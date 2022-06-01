US, Taiwan Look To Grow Economic Ties With Trade Forum

By Alyssa Aquino (June 1, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. and Taiwan announced a new trade initiative on Wednesday that seeks to deepen economic ties by expanding trade and harmonizing regulatory practices. Through the "U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade," the U.S. and Taiwan are aiming to come to an agreement on a number of trade issues, including agricultural trade, anticorruption standards and workers' rights, according to a statement from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announcing the initiative. "Both sides will work at pace … to develop an ambitious roadmap for negotiations for reaching agreements with high-standard commitments and economically meaningful outcomes," the statement said. The statement...

