Winston & Strawn Names New Silicon Valley Managing Partner

By James Mills (June 1, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced Wednesday that a new managing partner will take charge of its Silicon Valley office. Kelly Hunsaker has been named managing partner of the Winston & Strawn office in Redwood City, California, just a year after joining the firm. An intellectual property attorney handling patent and IP litigation in high-tech fields, Hunsaker replaces previous managing partner Kathi Vidal, who was sworn in as undersecretary of commerce for intellectual property and director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in April. "I am honored to assume the leadership role of an office that provides legal and business solutions...

