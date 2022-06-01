Synthego Gets PTAB To Review 2 Full CRISPR Patents

By Dani Kass (June 1, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to review whether two Agilent Technologies Inc. patents related to the breakthrough gene-editing technology CRISPR should be invalidated. The PTAB on Tuesday instituted two inter partes reviews requested by Synthego Corp., determining that at least one claim of each patent has been shown likely invalid as obvious or anticipated. The reviews will look at the entirety of both patents, rather than a subset of claims. CRISPR is an acronym for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats, which is breakthrough technology that makes it easier, faster and cheaper to edit genes than previous technologies....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS