Illinois Financial Adviser Gets 4½ Years For $3M Fraud

By Celeste Bott (June 1, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a suburban Chicago financial adviser to more than four years in prison for defrauding primarily elderly clients and immigrants of about $3 million, which she used to make Ponzi-like payments to other investors and to cover her gambling debts and personal expenses. U.S. District Judge Manish Shah handed down the 4½-year prison term to Lucita Zamoras during a video sentencing hearing Wednesday afternoon. The government had asked for a custodial sentence falling within the federal guideline range of six and a half to eight years, but the judge said he considered her gambling problem...

