Insurer Wants Early Win In Day Care Injury Coverage Row

By Hope Patti (June 1, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Markel Insurance Co. told a Maryland federal court that it does not owe an additional $1 million under its policy's general liability limits for the settlement of an underlying action over an infant's injury, arguing that it already exhausted its policy's professional liability limits in covering the same suit. The insurer asked the court to reject Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co.'s bid for reimbursement of half of the funds it contributed to settle the underlying suit stemming from a child's injury at a Texas-based Kiddie Academy franchise, according to a motion for summary judgment filed Tuesday. PIIC's "position is in contravention of...

