Canadian Regulator Rips Tim Hortons For Tracking App Users

By Ben Kochman (June 2, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons breached national privacy laws by tracking the movements of customers who downloaded its app "every few minutes of every day," including when they visited competitor coffee shops, Canadian regulators have found. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada, along with privacy authorities in British Columbia, Quebec and Alberta, said Wednesday that Tim Hortons updated its app in May 2019 to track users whenever their devices were turned on — despite many consumers' belief that they would only be tracked when they were using the app. Tim Hortons, working with a U.S.-based third-party service provider called Radar, used the...

