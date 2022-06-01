Amazon Says Big Tech Bill Could End 3rd-Party Sales

By Matthew Perlman (June 1, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Amazon said Wednesday that proposed legislation aimed at banning Big Tech companies from giving their own products and services an unfair advantage on their platforms would jeopardize its ability to host third-party sellers and provide two-day shipping for Prime members. Brian Huseman, Amazon's vice president of public policy, penned a blog post blasting the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, saying the bill, which has versions in both chambers of Congress, wrongly targets just a handful of companies and risks harming services consumers and small businesses rely on. While pro-consumer groups have praised the bill, other interest groups and the technology companies themselves...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS