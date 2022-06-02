Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wildlife Agency Deal Revises Fla. Manatee Habitat Protection

By Hayley Fowler (June 2, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has agreed to update the designated critical habitat of Florida manatees after several environmental groups accused the agency of dragging its feet for over a decade despite evidence that the threatened species was in peril.

The agency will propose a new designation of critical habitat by Sept. 12, 2024, under the terms of an agreement filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The settlement puts to bed a lawsuit filed earlier this year by the Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife and Save the Manatee Club that accused the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!