Wildlife Agency Deal Revises Fla. Manatee Habitat Protection

By Hayley Fowler (June 2, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has agreed to update the designated critical habitat of Florida manatees after several environmental groups accused the agency of dragging its feet for over a decade despite evidence that the threatened species was in peril. The agency will propose a new designation of critical habitat by Sept. 12, 2024, under the terms of an agreement filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The settlement puts to bed a lawsuit filed earlier this year by the Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife and Save the Manatee Club that accused the...

