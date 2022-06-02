Coffee Bar Dispute Belongs In Canada, Fla. Court Hears

By Caroline Simson (June 2, 2022, 7:11 PM EDT) -- An American unit of Israeli coffee chain Aroma Espresso Bar has asked a Florida court to toss litigation seeking to enforce an $8 million arbitral award following a dispute over a Canadian expansion deal, saying that it has filed proceedings in Ontario to have the award vacated over alleged arbitrator bias. Aroma Franchise Company Inc. told the court in a brief on Tuesday that Toronto-based Aroma Espresso Bar Canada Inc. "rushed" into Florida with its petition seeking to enforce the award before allowing the set aside proceedings in Canada to play out. Aroma Canada won the award in January after arbitrator...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS