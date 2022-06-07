ECJ Ruling Strengthens German Patent Owners' Rights

By Sandra Mueller (June 7, 2022, 10:29 AM BST) -- For many years, German courts would, in principle, only grant a preliminary injunction for patent infringement if the patent in suit had gone through the fire in the sense of having survived an adversarial opposition or nullity proceeding at first instance. With the April 28 judgment in Phoenix Contact,[1] the European Court of Justice declared this practice incompatible with EU Directive 2004/48/EC, known as the enforcement directive, as it would render preliminary injunction proceedings ineffective and, therefore, disregard the directive's objective of ensuring a high level of protection of intellectual property rights. Even though the implications of this ruling are not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS