BlackBerry Reconsidering $600M IP Deal After Finance Delay

By Adam Lidgett (June 1, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- BlackBerry Ltd. is now weighing potential other avenues to unload patents covering mobile technology after a would-be $600 million sale to a company specifically formed to acquire those patent assets has hit a snag. In a short statement Wednesday, BlackBerry said talks with Catapult IP Innovations Inc. to acquire BlackBerry's legacy patents have been lengthy. Because of that, Blackberry doesn't have an exclusivity relationship with Catapult, the statement said. "BlackBerry is exploring alternative options in parallel," BlackBerry said in the statement, adding that Catapult is still trying to get the required funds for the buy. "BlackBerry looks forward to the completion...

