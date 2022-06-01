Pfizer Attacks Rival's Claims Over Vaccine Patent In Del.

By Andrew Karpan (June 1, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Pfizer Inc. has ripped into patent infringement litigation brought by a Boston pharmaceutical company that claims to have discovered the mRNA delivery system used in COVID-19 vaccines, telling Delaware's top federal judge that its rival's efforts to make a vaccine had been remarkably "unsuccessful." The response from the New York pharmaceutical giant came Tuesday, following a pair of lawsuits filed in March by pharmaceutical company Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Before the pandemic, Alnylam had weathered lawsuits alleging that it misrepresented the effectiveness of a treatment it sold for a kind of genetic mutation called hereditary ATTR amyloidosis. But this year, the company went...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS