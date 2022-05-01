NY Cannabis Board Approves First Adult-Use Regulations

By Sam Reisman (June 1, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- New York state cannabis officials on Wednesday approved the first regulations specifically drawn up for the incoming adult-use marijuana market, governing how recreational products will be packaged, labeled, tested and marketed in the Empire State. The Cannabis Control Board's approval of the regulations at its regular monthly meeting coincided with the board's award of 16 additional conditional cultivator licenses, bringing the number of tentatively approved New York adult-use marijuana growers to 162. The symbol that regulators ruled Wednesday must be conspicuously displayed on all adult-use marijuana products in New York. The new regulators impose a host of restrictions on how cannabis...

