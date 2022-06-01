Florida University Can't Escape COVID Student Fees Case

By Eric Heisig (June 1, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Florida appeals court judges on Wednesday found that a state university can't use sovereign immunity to shield itself from the early stages of a proposed class action that claims the school improperly collected student fees for on-campus services that it did not provide because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A three-judge panel from the Second District Court of Appeal backed a lower court's refusal to toss ValerieMarie Moore's breach of contract suit against the University of South Florida. The judges wrote that sovereign immunity is a defense that the university can raise down the road when it asks a judge in Hillsborough...

