J5 Warning Highlights Growing Risk Of NFT-Related Crime

By Syed Rahman (June 13, 2022, 12:24 PM BST) -- Non-fungible tokens seem to have emerged as the year's most talked about asset. So it was maybe a foregone conclusion that global regulators would start making very clear warning noises about them. The only uncertainty is the effectiveness of such warnings. The Joint Chiefs of Global Tax Enforcement, or to give them their snappier title, the J5, issued a statement about the growing risks of money laundering and fraud associated with NFTs. As a type of digital token and crypto-asset associated with the blockchain, a non-fungible token, or NFT, is a digital certificate of authenticity. All kinds of digital objects can...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS