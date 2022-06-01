Hispanic Caucus Asks Biden To Protect Vulnerable Migrants

By Hayley Fowler (June 1, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Congressional Hispanic Caucus has asked the White House to prioritize protections for vulnerable migrants during an upcoming meeting of Western Hemisphere leaders to discuss issues central to the region. In a letter addressed to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday concerning the 2022 Summit of the Americas, which the U.S. will host June 6-10, the caucus provided a bullet point list of action items that it wants to be included in the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection. The declaration will serve as an agreement to improve protections for migrants in the region, one...

