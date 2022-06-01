5 Observations On Solicitor General's Patent Eligibility Brief

By William Milliken (June 1, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- On May 24, the solicitor general filed its amicus curiae brief regarding the petition for certiorari in American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. v. Neapco Holdings LLC, which concerns the subject-matter eligibility of a patent claim on a process for manufacturing an automobile driveshaft.[1] The big news is that the government has recommended that the court grant certiorari and reverse the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's decision, which held the claim ineligible for patenting under Section 101. Now that the government has thrown its weight behind American Axle's petition, the prospects for certiorari look significantly brighter. If the Supreme...

