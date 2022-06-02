Shartsis Friese Welcomes Ex-Cargill Atty To Tax Team

By James Mills (June 2, 2022, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Shartsis Friese LLP, a San Francisco-based boutique, has added a tax expert who formerly was counsel with global agribusiness conglomerate Cargill. Rafi Mottahedeh, who spent almost four years as a tax counsel with Cargill in Minnesota, joins the 47-year-old Shartsis Friese boutique as a partner in its taxation practice, the firm announced Tuesday. He has extensive experience in investment fund formations, mergers and acquisitions, and financial instruments. He also is knowledgeable with algorithmic trading, commodities, derivatives and cross border transactions. "I'm tremendously excited to be joining one of the strongest and most dynamic firms in California," Mottahedeh said in a statement....

