Hurricane Season Hits Increasingly Tough Insurance Market

By Eli Flesch (June 17, 2022, 1:05 PM EDT) -- A tough market for flood insurance and vulnerable infrastructure and dwellings are some challenges insurers and policyholders are facing during this year's hurricane season as climate change threatens even-larger storms, experts say. Following a busy Atlantic hurricane season that helped make 2021 the third-costliest year on record for the insurance industry, climate scientists again predict an above-normal season with the potential for more storms of greater intensity. Experts warn that aging infrastructure and population growth in high-risk areas have contributed to some of the most significant losses in decades. Michael John Miguel, a McKool Smith partner who represents policyholders, told Law360...

