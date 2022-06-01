Calif. Agency Wants Input On Potential Crypto Regulation

By Sarah Jarvis (June 1, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- California's Department of Financial Protection and Innovation on Wednesday invited stakeholders and the public to provide input on potential guidance and regulations involving crypto asset-related financial products and services, following a related executive order from Gov. Gavin Newsom. The DFPI's invitation for comments lays out various topics and questions to aid those who provide input but noted stakeholders can comment on "any potential area for rulemaking" relating to crypto products and services. One topic laid out by the agency — regulatory priorities — includes questions relating to protecting consumers from crypto-related scams, consumer education, investor protection and climate risks. The DFPI...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS