Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

White House Rips States' Arguments In ICE Policy Appeal

By Mike LaSusa (June 1, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The White House has slammed arguments made by three states urging the Sixth Circuit to uphold a block on the Biden administration's narrowed immigration enforcement priorities, saying the states seem to have conceded that the policies are lawful.

Arizona, Montana and Ohio have admitted that it's impossible for the federal government to arrest, detain and remove every single unauthorized noncitizen in the country, meaning the government has to exercise discretion over how to allocate enforcement resources, the administration said on Tuesday.

That's exactly what the Biden administration did with its September 2021 guidance instructing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!