White House Rips States' Arguments In ICE Policy Appeal

By Mike LaSusa (June 1, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The White House has slammed arguments made by three states urging the Sixth Circuit to uphold a block on the Biden administration's narrowed immigration enforcement priorities, saying the states seem to have conceded that the policies are lawful. Arizona, Montana and Ohio have admitted that it's impossible for the federal government to arrest, detain and remove every single unauthorized noncitizen in the country, meaning the government has to exercise discretion over how to allocate enforcement resources, the administration said on Tuesday. That's exactly what the Biden administration did with its September 2021 guidance instructing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to...

