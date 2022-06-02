NYC Attys Enter Reduced Pleas Over Molotov Incident

By Rachel Scharf (June 2, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Two attorneys accused of firebombing an unoccupied New York Police Department car during 2020 racial injustice protests entered new guilty pleas Thursday, after prosecutors took the unusual step of allowing them to walk back on an earlier deal that carried harsher penalties. Colinford Mattis, a suspended Pryor Cashman LLP associate, and Urooj Rahman, a Bronx Legal Services attorney, copped to one count each of conspiracy before U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan. The pair originally pled guilty in October to making or possessing a destructive device, an offense that could carry up to 10 years in prison, but Brooklyn federal prosecutors agreed...

