Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NYC Attys Enter Reduced Pleas Over Molotov Incident

By Rachel Scharf (June 2, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Two attorneys accused of firebombing an unoccupied New York Police Department car during 2020 racial injustice protests entered new guilty pleas Thursday, after prosecutors took the unusual step of allowing them to walk back on an earlier deal that carried harsher penalties.

Colinford Mattis, a suspended Pryor Cashman LLP associate, and Urooj Rahman, a Bronx Legal Services attorney, copped to one count each of conspiracy before U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan. The pair originally pled guilty in October to making or possessing a destructive device, an offense that could carry up to 10 years in prison, but Brooklyn federal prosecutors agreed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!