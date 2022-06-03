HHS' Free Genetic Testing Opinion Raises Questions For Cos.

By Dominick DiSabatino and Cynthia Suarez (June 3, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- On April 11, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General posted Advisory Opinion No. 22-06, regarding a biopharmaceutical company's arrangement to provide free genetic testing and genetic counseling services to patients meeting certain specified eligibility criteria. The genetic test can detect gene mutations associated with a genetic disorder that presents in various bodily systems, including the heart. This disorder of the heart is characterized by a disease, for which the requestor has two U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs indicated for patients with either the spontaneous or hereditary forms of the disease. The OIG concluded that...

