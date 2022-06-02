Hemp Co. Investors Want Deal To End Write-Down Suit OK'd

By Mike Curley (June 2, 2022, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A group of investors in a Las Vegas cannabis company are asking a Nevada federal court to approve a settlement to resolve claims that its board knew that a $35 million acquisition wasn't worth that price, saying the internal governance policies in the settlement will prevent such conduct in the future. In a motion filed Wednesday, the shareholders, led by Otilda Lamont, urged the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada to give preliminary approval to the settlement with Michael Mona Jr. and Bart P. Mackay, members of the board of CV Sciences Inc., formerly known as CannaVest Corp. The settlement...

