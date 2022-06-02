Avenatti Gets 4 Years For Defrauding Stormy Daniels

By Stewart Bishop (June 2, 2022, 11:54 AM EDT) -- Disgraced celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti on Thursday was sentenced to four years in prison, following his conviction at trial for defrauding former client and adult film actress Stormy Daniels out of hundreds of thousands of dollars from a book deal. Avenatti is already serving a 2½ year prison term after being convicted in a separate trial in Manhattan federal court of trying to extort tens of millions from Nike. Under the terms of the judgment imposed Thursday by U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman, Avenatti was effectively sentenced to a term of 2½ years in prison for the Stormy Daniels case. The judge...

