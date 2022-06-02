Big Easy Residents Want Justices' Take On Superfund Row

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (June 2, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A group of New Orleans residents has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to revive their lawsuit accusing the city of failing to properly clean up and maintain a landfill that sits underneath a predominantly Black residential community. The residents told the justices that the Fifth Circuit in February wrongly upheld a Louisiana federal judge's ruling that their Resource Conservation and Recovery Act citizen suit could not proceed because the city has been performing operation and maintenance activities at the site, such as mowing vegetation, that constitute compliance with a 2008 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency consent decree. But the residents said RCRA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS