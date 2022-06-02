Parents' Attys Say Temp Mask Order Same As Win For Fees

By Matthew Santoni (June 2, 2022, 3:29 PM EDT) -- A federal judge's temporary restraining order telling a Pittsburgh-area school district to reinstate its universal masking policy was exactly the relief that parents of children with disabilities sought, and should require the district to pay about $110,000 for the parents' legal bills, their attorneys argued Thursday. Even though changing mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rendered the parents' suit against the North Allegheny School District moot before the Pennsylvania federal court or the Third Circuit could more thoroughly weigh the case, the parents' attorneys told U.S. District Judge Marilyn Horan that her earlier order had been close...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS