Russia To Represent Itself In Canadian Yukos Case

By Caroline Simson (June 2, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Russia will proceed without outside counsel in a case in Canada challenging an international tribunal's finding that it has jurisdiction over a $701 million claim lodged by a former Yukos shareholder, according to a Tuesday notice. Moscow explained in a notice of intent to act in person that it will be represented by Mikhail Vladimirovich Vinogradov of the country's Prosecutor General's Office in the case, which is proceeding in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. The move comes after its outside counsel, John Terry and Emily Sherkey of Torys LLP, withdrew from the case due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Torys...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS