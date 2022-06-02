Buckley Financial Services Team Moves To Paul Hastings

By Jack Rodgers (June 2, 2022, 1:39 PM EDT) -- A Buckley LLP team that specialized in representing banks, financial technology companies and other entities dealing with financial services has moved to Paul Hastings LLP, with the firm announcing that the attorneys will divide themselves between New York and Washington. Jonice Gray Tucker, Aaron Mahler and Kari Hall are the firm's new financial attorneys in Washington, while Matthew Previn will join Paul Hastings' New York office. The majority of the team had been with Buckley for more than a decade. The attorneys have client relationships with nearly every major investment bank in the world, Paul Hastings said, and have represented clients...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS