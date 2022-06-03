R.K. Mellon Foundation Sues A.W. Mellon Over Name Change

By Matthew Santoni (June 2, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Charities named for two different members of the Mellon family are in a court dispute over the family name, after the Richard King Mellon Foundation filed a federal lawsuit in Pennsylvania claiming the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation was creating confusion and infringing the other organization's trademarks by shortening its name to simply "The Mellon Foundation." The Pittsburgh-based R.K. Mellon, named for a grandson of Mellon Bank founder Thomas Mellon, claimed the New York-based Andrew W. Mellon Foundation was threatening the distinction between the separate charitable organizations by dropping the first part of its name, creating the possibility of confusion among donors...

