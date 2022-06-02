The Top In-House Hires Of May

By Sue Reisinger (June 2, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Legal department hires last month included top appointments at Binance.US, Alphabet's drone unit and major retailer Target. Here, Law360 looks at some of the top in-house appointments from May. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance.US has hired a veteran from Uber's legal department and the U.S. Department of Justice to lead its day-to-day legal operations. Krishna Juvvadi will serve as head of legal and report to Binance.US general counsel Norman Reed, the company's May 19 announcement said. Juvvadi was Uber Technologies Inc.'s first regulatory attorney, later becoming its chief regulatory counsel and then global head of operations compliance. Binance.US CEO Brian Shroder said Juvvadi's experience...

