Merrill Dodges FINRA Fine But Must Repay Customers $15M

By Al Barbarino (June 2, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority on Thursday ordered Merrill to pay more than $15 million in restitution after a software flaw steered thousands of customers to purchase higher-priced stocks, but the firm avoided a fine thanks to its cooperation and remediation. FINRA noted in Thursday's announcement that it did not impose a fine due to the firm's "extraordinary cooperation and substantial assistance with the investigation." Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc. also voluntarily and proactively conducted an internal review, engaged an outside consultant to identify affected customers and calculate remediation, and established a remediation plan to repay customers and convert...

