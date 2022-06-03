Littler Caused Default But Won't Talk Damages, Ex-Client Says

By Andrew Strickler (June 2, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- After lies and other misconduct by Littler Mendelson PC led to a default judgment in a high-value employment case, the firm is refusing to play a role in damages settlement talks, a former client told an Alabama federal court. Seeking to compel Littler's participation through a court order, the firm's ex-client, steel mill Outokumpu Stainless USA LLC, told a Birmingham judge on Wednesday that "every single incident" of bad faith that led to his sanction against Outokumpu happened before Littler's misdeeds forced the company to find new lawyers last year. An ex-client of Littler Mendelson hat accused the firm of misconduct...

