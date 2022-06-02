Texas Power Plant Gets Lender Cash Use Approved In Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (June 2, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Texas power generating plant received approval to access the cash of its secured lenders Thursday when a Delaware judge said the money is needed to keep operations going and preserve the value of its assets ahead of a Chapter 11 sale. In a virtual bench ruling, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey overruled the objections of unsecured creditor Direct Energy Business Marketing LLC to the request of Ector County Energy Center LLC to use the cash collateral of its secured lenders, saying the cash is a critical part of the debtor's bankruptcy plans and the terms are...

