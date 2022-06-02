T-Mobile, Sprint Can't Divide Cos. In Tax Fight, Mo. City Argues

By Paul Williams (June 2, 2022, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Missouri's capital city urged a federal judge to deny a request from T-Mobile and Sprint to divide 21 telecommunications companies named in a dispute over their business license tax liabilities into five groups based on their corporate families. Jefferson City argued in a brief filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri that it properly grouped the companies in its complaint because all were accused of underpaying their license taxes, which are based on gross receipts. The complaint didn't specify how much tax revenue the city was accusing the companies of not remitting, but it claimed...

