New Copyright Board Will Start Hearing Cases On June 16

By Tiffany Hu (June 2, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- After some delay, the Copyright Claims Board will finally begin hearing cases on June 16, the U.S. Copyright Office announced Thursday. Those interested in filing a case can register on the CCB's electronic filing and case management system, or eCCB, as well as submit or respond to claims, the office said in a press release, adding that participants can also access the CCB Handbook to learn how to navigate the new forum. In late 2020, Congress passed the Copyright Alternative in Small-Claims Enforcement Act, which directs the Copyright Office to establish the CCB, a voluntary, alternative tribunal to district court for copyright...

