Perkins Coie Adds 5-Lawyer Gov't Contracts Team In DC

By Jack Rodgers (June 2, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A five-lawyer Womble Bond Dickinson government contracts team has jumped to Perkins Coie LLP, the firm said Thursday. Two partners, Kelley Doran and Gary Campbell, lead the team, which also consists of senior counsel Greg Vogel and associates Suzanne Boehm and Miles McCann. The group, which will be based in Washington, D.C., focuses on federal contract bid protests, federal procurement fraud investigations and other contract litigation. The team additionally handles regulatory compliance issues and has worked with some of the largest federal contractors in the U.S., the firm said. Valerie Dahiya, managing partner of the Washington office, said in a statement...

