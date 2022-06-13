What Stablecoins Are And Aren't: Lessons For Crypto Industry

By Steve Gannon, Lisa Weingarten Richards and Maggie Sklar (June 13, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Stablecoins have become extremely popular, and for good reason. They are often used by digital asset holders to move in and out of the market. Some stablecoins allow holders to stake them to earn rewards.[1] More universally, they can be used for immediate payments, including across borders, at a fraction of the cost of traditional wire transfers or credit card payments. Because they are so efficient and available without a traditional banking relationship, they can also increase financial inclusion for underserved communities. Despite the utility of stablecoins, the recent crash of the Terra ecosystem — a blockchain platform and protocol created...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS