SEC Climate Plan Chills Free Speech, Law Professor Says

By Al Barbarino (June 2, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A Fordham Law School professor is urging the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to withdraw its March climate risk disclosure proposal for public companies, arguing that the plan is bound to fail on grounds that its "controversial" nature violates the First Amendment. Sean J. Griffith, a business law professor and specialist on corporate and securities law, argued in a letter Wednesday that the SEC's three Democratic commissioners "forced through" the proposal without making "any effort to defend the constitutionality of their actions." "Although the vast majority of mandatory disclosure regulations are consistent with First Amendment doctrine, the Proposed Climate-Related Disclosures are...

