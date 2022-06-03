Norton Rose Brings On Ex-MoFo Renewable Energy Pro In LA

By James Mills (June 3, 2022, 12:56 PM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright has added a former Morrison Foerster LLP renewable energy expert as a partner in its Los Angeles office. Elizabeth Sluder, who spent 9½ years at Morrison Foerster, has joined the Norton Rose projects team, the firm announced Thursday. Consisting of project and finance attorneys, Norton Rose says its projects team works on complex and challenging projects around the globe. Since 2018, the team has closed 370 project finance transactions totaling over $157 billion, according to the firm's website. Sluder represents clients in renewable energy transactions, including construction and term debt financings, tax equity investments and negotiating agreements and...

