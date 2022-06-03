Wash. High Court Says Drugmakers Need Not Warn Patients

By Greg Lamm (June 3, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Drugmakers that advertise prescription medicines directly to consumers are not required to warn of risks and side effects as long as they adequately warn prescribing doctors, Washington's Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The state's justices unanimously agreed that under Washington's product liability law, a doctor prescribing a drug acts as a "learned intermediary" between a patient and the drugmaker or seller, even in cases where prescription drugs are promoted to consumers in advertising campaigns. The high court ruled a "learned intermediary doctrine" has long been a part of state common law. But the justices' decision is the first time a Washington court...

