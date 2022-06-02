Beyond Meat's Ingredient Claims Are False, Competitor Claims

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 2, 2022, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A Southern California manufacturer of meat and plant-based burgers sued Beyond Meat on Thursday, saying Beyond Meat falsely claimed its products are protein-filled and made without anything synthetic or artificial, when the products contain the chemical methyl cellulose. Don Lee Farms filed the complaint against Beyond Meat Inc. and its founder Ethan Brown, claiming the company "was built on and has grown because of deception and lies," including that Beyond Meat's plant-based products provide "equal or superior protein" to real meat and the products are free from "synthetic" ingredients. Product testing of Beyond Meat's products have proved the protein claims to be...

