Gym Owners Lose 11th Circ. Virus Coverage Appeal

By Ben Zigterman (June 2, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit upheld a lower court's decision against the owners of four Florida Planet Fitness gyms Thursday, finding that COVID-19 did not cause physical loss or damage that their insurer is obligated to cover. A three-judge panel said that under a decision the appellate court made last month in a similar COVID-19 coverage suit, PF Sunset View LLC and the other gym owners had to allege a "tangible alteration" to their properties. An Eleventh Circuit panel relied on its decision last month in a restaurant operator's case in affirming that Atlantic Specialty Insurance doesn't have to cover four Florida Planet...

