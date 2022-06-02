Pot Bans And Overregulation Help Illicit Markets, Experts Say

By Sam Reisman (June 2, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The illicit cannabis market will persist in states that are slow to legalize or have burdened the lawful industry with overregulation, attendees at a cannabis industry convention in New York heard on Thursday. During a series of panel discussions and presentations at the first day of the Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition, speakers outlined the obstacles the cannabis industry faces as it competes for market share with the illicit market, also known as the legacy market. Chris Beals, CEO of cannabis technology platform Weedmaps, said the outsized illicit market in states with legalized cannabis, such as California, was due to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS