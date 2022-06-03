Ex-Jones Day Partner Joins Biden Admin. As OPM GC

By Justin Wise (June 2, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A Jones Day litigation partner who once served as the head of the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Division has taken a gig as the top lawyer of the Office of Personnel Management, which serves as the chief human resources agency for the federal government. Benjamin Mizer enters the Biden administration after about five years at Jones Day, where he was a member of its issues and appeals practice in Washington, D.C. OPM announced his appointment as general counsel on May 25. The move marks a return to government for Mizer, who worked in a variety of capacities in the Justice...

