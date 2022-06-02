Cannabis Co. Can't Dodge Suit Over Grow Facility Fire

By Sarah Jarvis (June 2, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has refused to toss a third-party complaint brought by the maker of an allegedly faulty pump against a cannabis company in an insurance coverage fight, finding it would be inappropriate to consider the extrinsic evidence the cannabis company pointed to. Cannabis company Holistic Remedies had argued that transcripts from the depositions of two of its employees belie Hydrofarm's theory that Holistic is liable for a fire that broke out at Holistic's medical marijuana growing facility. But U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey said in a Wednesday opinion that it would be inappropriate at this point to examine...

