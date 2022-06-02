CBD Seller Sues Texas Town Over Old Anti-Head Shop Law

By Katie Buehler (June 2, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A Central Texas-based retail chain has asked a Lone Star State federal judge to order an Austin suburb to restore water and wastewater services to one of its locations, claiming the utilities were shut off to force out what city officials have deemed an impermissible head shop. The operator of the chain Planet K Gifts sued the city of Cedar Park, Texas, on Tuesday in the Western District of Texas, accusing city officials of harassing Michael Kleinman and his business MMK Holdings LP in an effort to force Kleinman to shut down his newest location. Planet K Gifts sells a variety...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS