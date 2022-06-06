A Look At Public's Divergent Views On New Merger Guidelines

By Ana McDowall and Andrew Sfekas (June 6, 2022, 2:46 PM EDT) -- The comment period recently ended for the joint request for information issued by the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice that sought input on merger enforcement. The RFI, which was released in January, indicated the potential for a broad-reaching review of merger enforcement, with 91 questions in 15 topic areas. The agencies launched this request after a year of policy actions, particularly at the FTC, that seemingly signal dissatisfaction with the merger enforcement status quo. In September 2021, the FTC withdrew the recently adopted vertical merger guidelines, largely because the majority of the commission believed it gave too...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS