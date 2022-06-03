Family Dollar Rat Infestation Suits Transferred To Tennessee

By Emily Field (June 3, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Thursday sent 13 proposed class actions alleging that rodents contaminated products at a Family Dollar warehouse in Arkansas to a Tennessee federal court, saying that the court is "an appropriate transferee district" located near that warehouse. The JPML said in a Thursday transfer order that Tennessee is one of the six states affected by the February recall of drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and all food meant for human and pet consumption sold at 400 stores that received products from the rodent-infested West Memphis, Arkansas, distribution facility. The majority of the consumers bringing...

