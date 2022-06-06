Troutman Pepper Adds Former Fenwick Privacy Pro In Fla.

By Madison Arnold (June 6, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Troutman Pepper has brought on a veteran data privacy and cybersecurity attorney in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, from Fenwick & West LLP. Brent Hoard joined Troutman Pepper's privacy and cyber practice group as a partner, the firm announced last week. He is the latest in a line of four privacy partner additions this year. "As we continue to grow our privacy [and] cyber practice to meet and anticipate client needs, we are excited to welcome Brent to the dynamic team," said John West, chair of the firm's business litigation department, in a statement. "His privacy expertise, particularly in health care, HIPAA,...

